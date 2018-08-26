7,100 Shares in SAP SE (SAP) Purchased by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. SAP makes up about 0.8% of Timber Hill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SAP by 14.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SAP by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 692,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$121.96” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $122.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 18.07%. SAP’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

