761 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.0% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $1,294,247.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,323.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total value of $5,511,041.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ opened at $297.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.74 and a 1 year high of $300.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “$271.75” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.48.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.