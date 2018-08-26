86,105 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Vertical Group cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

FLO stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.90%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.