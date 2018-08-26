86,857 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 81,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in HealthStream by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in HealthStream by 30.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 69,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

