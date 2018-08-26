Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Boosted by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,710,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,199 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $101,535,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $97,503,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $97,236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6,017.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 960,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 944,487 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,986.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,840. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

