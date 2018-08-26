ABM Industries (ABM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ABM have underperformed its industry's growth over the past year. Moreover, the company continues to grapple with labor shortage leading to higher costs. Labor related cost pressures are likely to sustain through 2018. It's significant presence in the U.K. exposes it to the European economy which has become highly unpredictable post the Brexit referendum. Despite such headwinds, ABM’s strategy to growth through strategic acquisitions while maintaining desirable profit margins look aprreciable. The company has embarked on 2020 Vision that outlines its long-term vision for the next five years. Systematic and strategic plans of actions are likely to drive long-term profitable growth for ABM through an industry-based go-to-market approach.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABM. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

ABM opened at $30.50 on Friday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $103,267.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 25.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 51.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

