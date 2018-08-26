Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Stake Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 1,656.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Acacia Communications worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 62.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 32.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $46.00 price target on Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Acacia Communications to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,708 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,478.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 2,707 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,688 shares of company stock valued at $258,998. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 0.94. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

