ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.99% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $163,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,282,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,392,000 after acquiring an additional 941,700 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $700,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

