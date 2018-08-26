ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Their three clinical programs are ACP-103 for treatment-induced dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, and ACP-104 and ACP-103, both for the treatment of schizophrenia. “

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.38.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.99% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 822.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.