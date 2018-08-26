Achaogen (AKAO) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Headlines about Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Achaogen earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6257484533138 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment's rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 816,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,012. The company has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Achaogen has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 2,286.21% and a negative return on equity of 146.50%. equities research analysts expect that Achaogen will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Achaogen from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

