Adam Pollitzer Sells 22,564 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 22,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $499,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. NMI had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.23%. research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in NMI by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

