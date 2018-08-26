Aegeus Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Aegeus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. Aegeus has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2,446.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aegeus has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aegeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00262122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00151571 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034967 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 28,162,663 coins. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io.

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aegeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aegeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.