AEGON (AEG) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AEGON were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in AEGON by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AEGON by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AEGON by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AEGON by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AEGON during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AEGON has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

AEGON Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

