Aethlon Medical (AEMD) & Bruker (BRKR) Financial Survey

Bruker (NASDAQ: AEMD) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Bruker has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bruker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bruker and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 7 1 0 2.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bruker currently has a consensus target price of $33.11, suggesting a potential downside of 6.04%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.37%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Bruker.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bruker and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $1.77 billion 3.12 $78.60 million $1.21 29.12 Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 126.97 -$5.67 million ($0.46) -2.33

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bruker pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Aethlon Medical does not pay a dividend. Bruker pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 4.99% 27.03% 10.92% Aethlon Medical N/A -126.58% -96.36%

Summary

Bruker beats Aethlon Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, and defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, polymer, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, agriculture, food and beverage safety, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, hospitals, and government departments and agencies; and raw material manufacturers, and other businesses involved in materials analysis. It markets its products through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and other representatives. Bruker Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

