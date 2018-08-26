Agilysys (AGYS) Given News Impact Score of 0.26

News coverage about Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) has trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agilysys earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.3637747889087 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.70. 56,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,879. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $392.87 million, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.58 million. research analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $538,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,770.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

