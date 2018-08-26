AI Financial Services LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stock

AI Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Nordstrom comprises about 6.1% of AI Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 92,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 34,018 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 198.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 69.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.72.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $62.06 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 37,880 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,990,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 481,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $426,891.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,994. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

