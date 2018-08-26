Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

NYSE ALG traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.87. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $87.54 and a 52-week high of $120.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.50%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $188,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,059.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $53,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

