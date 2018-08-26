ALAX (ALX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million

ALAX (CURRENCY:ALX) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. ALAX has a market cap of $4.86 million and $41,242.00 worth of ALAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALAX has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALAX token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinBene and Qryptos.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ALAX

ALAX (ALX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. ALAX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,831,622 tokens. The Reddit community for ALAX is /r/Alaxplatform. ALAX’s official Twitter account is @ALAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALAX is alax.io.

ALAX Token Trading

ALAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Crex24 and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

