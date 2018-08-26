Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $806,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,535.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 788 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,097.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 586,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after buying an additional 276,221 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 547,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after buying an additional 247,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 447,496 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $7,328,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 109,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.