Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,843 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 1,005,258 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXU shares. TheStreet cut Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexco Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Alexco Resource worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $1.15 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

