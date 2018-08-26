Alibaba Group (BABA) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

NYSE:BABA opened at $174.23 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 318.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,508,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,207,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,608,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

