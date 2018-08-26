Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) PT Raised to C$47.00 at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.75 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$45.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.00 to C$43.25 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.78.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$43.17 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$35.76 and a 1 year high of C$42.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

