Allot Communications (ALLT) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.68.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Shares of ALLT opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.57. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLT. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Unterberg Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 109.7% in the first quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 440,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 230,428 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 98.8% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 425,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 211,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.