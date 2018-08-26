Alps Advisors Inc. Has $361,000 Stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 target price on Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.12.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $61.70 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

