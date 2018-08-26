Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $428,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $245,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 19.6% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $254.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

