Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $122,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $168,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $236,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $335,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTN stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $809.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.61.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Northland Securities cut ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

