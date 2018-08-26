Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the 1st quarter valued at $2,874,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Express Scripts by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Express Scripts by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in Express Scripts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 794,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Express Scripts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 108,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRX stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

