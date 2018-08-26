Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alta Mesa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alta Mesa Resources.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alta Mesa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of Alta Mesa Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 1,369,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alta Mesa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alta Mesa Resources news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L acquired 3,400,800 shares of Alta Mesa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $14,759,472.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,818,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

