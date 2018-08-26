Ameresco (AMRC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.30

News headlines about Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ameresco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.3647291810709 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ameresco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of AMRC opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.15%. Ameresco’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 35,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $521,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $900,800 in the last three months. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

