American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 173,033 Shares of Cognex Co. (CGNX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,033 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.62% of Cognex worth $47,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,577,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cognex by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cognex by 1,003.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 81,270 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Cognex by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Cognex by 78.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 319,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 2,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $530,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research set a $56.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.58. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Cognex Co is a computer and technology company in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry.

