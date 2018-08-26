American Century Companies Inc. Has $51.85 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (GGG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.69% of Graco worth $51,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 51.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $202,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.