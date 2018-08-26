American Century Companies Inc. Sells 8,145 Shares of Penumbra Inc (PEN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Penumbra worth $44,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $82.55 and a one year high of $167.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,910.00, a PEG ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.24 million. equities analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.60.

In other news, insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $937,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,054 shares of company stock worth $6,890,829 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

