American Express (AXP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.21

News articles about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Express earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the payment services company an impact score of 45.0421035158615 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stephens set a $97.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

AXP stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $889,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,706.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $1,246,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,971 shares in the company, valued at $19,145,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

