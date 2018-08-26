American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,375 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for about 0.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 152.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2,967.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3,312.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.71 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

