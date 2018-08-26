American Woodmark (AMWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 27th. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.05%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Woodmark has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $148.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In related news, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $150,294.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $861,094. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

