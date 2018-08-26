Amgen (AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

Amgen stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

