Amon Price Up 42.6% This Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Amon has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. Amon has a market cap of $518,070.00 and $5,713.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00261824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00152977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,951,403 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

