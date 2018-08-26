Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,729 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $25,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $121,572,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

