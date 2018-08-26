Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.09. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $10.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.76.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $187,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,711 shares of company stock worth $25,431,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $131.36. 692,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,776. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $132.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

