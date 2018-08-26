Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s earnings. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. Class A will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kelly Services, Inc. Class A.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 187,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.92. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

About Kelly Services, Inc. Class A

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

