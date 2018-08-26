Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OIS. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oil States International by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,630,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 777,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oil States International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,334,000 after purchasing an additional 439,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oil States International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,017,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,084,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oil States International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,325,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 247,473 shares during the period.

OIS traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 383,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,982. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

