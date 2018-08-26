Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.15 Million

Analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report sales of $41.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.78 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $36.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $160.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.10 million to $162.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $182.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $187.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 84.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 26.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFBC traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $818.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $69.48.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

