Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $716.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.97 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $156,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 23,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $441,220.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,635 shares of company stock valued at $729,240. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $140,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $235,000.

TTMI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. 470,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

