Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 37.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Chairman John A. Rolls bought 152,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 317,274 shares in the company, valued at $415,628.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,437 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,698,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 296,075 shares during the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 308,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.66. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.