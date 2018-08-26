Analysts Expect Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.94. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. Ingevity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter worth $1,039,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ingevity by 31.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 81,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 336,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $100.42 on Thursday. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

