Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.05 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $7.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 34,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $250,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara F. Altman sold 387,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $2,903,843.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,059,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 887,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,551. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,096,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 382.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,895,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 817.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 135.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,508,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,709 shares during the period. 18.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.