Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ship Finance International Limited’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SFL)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ship Finance International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ship Finance International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

NYSE SFL opened at $14.70 on Friday. Ship Finance International has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

