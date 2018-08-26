Analysts Set Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$21.50” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Get Ares Management LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 241,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management LP Unit has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.11 million. Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Ares Management LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $159,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 785.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.