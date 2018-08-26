Analysts Set EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP) Target Price at $28.15

EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.15.

EQGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on EQT GP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised EQT GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT GP in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on EQT GP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

EQGP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 95,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.16. EQT GP has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. EQT GP had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $269.76 million for the quarter. analysts expect that EQT GP will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.306 per share. This is a positive change from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. EQT GP’s payout ratio is 124.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in EQT GP during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in EQT GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in EQT GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EQT GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

