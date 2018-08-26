Analysts Set FTS International Inc (FTSI) Target Price at $21.11

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTSI. Tudor Pickering downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FTS International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on FTS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FTS International from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. 721,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. FTS International has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $22.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.87 million. analysts forecast that FTS International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FTS International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FTS International by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 494,262 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FTS International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,712,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 369,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FTS International by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

